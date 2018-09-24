Mon September 24, 2018
Pakistan

APP
September 24, 2018

PM Imran Khan heads first CCI meeting

ISLAMABAD: The first meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) under the PTI government and chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan met here Monday to deliberate on a seven-point agenda; including the issues of energy and water, at the PM Office.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan and Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan are attending the meeting, besides the Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza and Minister for Finance Asad Umer.

According to the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination, the meeting has a seven-point agenda, that would cover import of liquefied natural gas (LNG), launching a countrywide cleanliness drive and setting up a task force for streamlining regulatory functions. The Petroleum, Exploration and Production Policy 2012 and matters pertaining to Workers Welfare Fund and Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) will come under discussion during the meeting.

The Ministry of Water Resources would present a summary on allocation of 1,200 cusecs (650.5 MGD) additional water for Karachi City (K-IV project). Resolution of energy problems of Balochistan will also be discussed, including enhancement of absorption energy, limited supply of water in Pat Feeder and Kirther Canals.

Implementation of the Kazi Committee Methodology for calculation of the net hydel profit will be presented by the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

