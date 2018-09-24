Overseas Pakistanis in Dubai raise $0.74m for dams fund

DUBAI: Responding to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call for fund raising to build mega dams, Pakistanis expats in Dubai have raised $743,000 in a gathering also attended by Senator Faisal Javed Khan.



Mumtaz Muslim, President & Owner Of Dreshak Group and a close friend of PM Khan in UAE, said, “Interactive & fundraiser with @FaisalJavedKhan at my house in Dubai where we raised $743k and will raise the balance $257k to make a total of $ 1.0 million for the dams”.

He thanked the prime minister and the senator for coming to Dubai for the fundraiser.

Replying to the tweet of Mr Muslim, Senator Faisal stated: “Thank you Mumtaz Bhai! Bless you!! Together we can and together we must #Pakistan”.

The premier, in his televised address earlier this month appealed to the nation, including overseas Pakistanis, to donate generously for construction of dams in the country. He has warned that Pakistan could face famine-like conditions by 2025 if dams are not built now.

Imran Khan said that dams are vital for the country and its future generations. He asked overseas Pakistanis, especially those living in European countries and the United States, to contribute at least one thousand dollars in the fund.

Pakistanis working in the Middle East and other countries can also contribute according to their capacity. Imran Khan said that eight to nine million Pakistanis are living overseas.

Their contribution will not only help build dams but also improve the foreign exchange reserves that are at a lower level. The prime minister said if adequate funds become available, these dams could be constructed in a period of five years.