FM Qureshi says cancellation of agreed meeting by India is beyond comprehension





WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Sunday said that cancellation of agreed meeting by India is beyond comprehension, adding that Indian external affairs ministry gave dismal response to Pakistan's dialogue offer.

Addressing a press conference in Washington, Foreign Minister said that he wanted to meet his Indian counterpart to improve relations between the two countries, adding that Indian external affairs ministry gave dismal response to Pakistan's dialogue offer. Dialogue builds trust, he added.



To a question, Qureshi said that Saudi visit remained fruitful, adding that he would have sideline meeting with Crown Prince of KSA in New York.

The minister told media that UAE foreign Minister will visit Pakistan Soon, Qureshi also shared that he discussed bilateral ties with Iranian FM.



Talking to the Washington-based Pakistani journalists, Qureshi said Pakistan desires to advance close relations with both the United States (US) and China, adding that "both relations are very important."

underscoring that PM Imran Khan-led administration is committed to safeguarding the country’s national interests.

“China is important for Pakistan. And the United States is also important. We will engage with both,” he said.

FM Qureshi also said that Islamabad wants peace and security in Afghanistan since it is in the country’s own interests. Pakistan, he said, will use “whatever influence” it has to push forward Afghan reconciliation talks.

“With China, Pakistan is engaged in a very important economic relationship,” Qureshi noted in reference to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He added that with the US Pakistan is engaged to help bring peace to the region.

Foreign Minsiter Shah Mehmood Qureshi has arrived in US to attend the United Nation's General Assembly session.

Qureshi will head to New York on Monday to attend the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) which opened on September 18 where he will lead Pakistan’s delegation.

He will have around 40 engagements, including over 20 bilateral meetings with his counterparts from different countries. Qureshi will address to the UNGA on September 29.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janhua is accompanying the minister in his visit during which he would also hold meetings with foreign ministers of several countries.