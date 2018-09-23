Pakistan will not tolerate any act of hostility: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan sad that Pakistani nation would not tolerate any act of aggression, saying no one should misconstrue country’s desire for peace as weakness.

"If we are extending friendship towards a country, it is not our weakness. Our people are ready, our tanks are also ready. But, we want good relations with other countries so both our and their people can benefit from mutual trade," PM Khan said.



Khan’s remarks came in the wake of Indian army chief Bipin Rawat’s threatening remarks.

Speaking to Indian media yesterday, General Rawat said India would retaliate against Pakistan over last week’s killing of a border guard and policemen in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK), a charge Pakistan denied as baseless.

“We want better relations with India in order to improve the economic condition of two countries,” Khan told a gathering of government employees in Lahore on Sunday evening after meeting Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.



Meanwhile, Khan said that he would take action against civil servants if they went public.



"I was disappointed to see how two civil servants went out of the way and appeared before media. If your concerns are valid, raise them through proper chain of command, not just on media," he said.

"If we are giving you complete authority by depoliticization, please do not abuse it. For this, I have called you all here to support us in our quest for depoliticization of institutions," he said.



"I want to request you all once again. Please avail this opportunity. My government will never pressurize you into doing anything wrong," he said.

Earlier, he stressed on the importance of devolution of power during a meeting in Lahore.



While chairing a meeting regarding a new local bodies system, drafted by the federal government, Khan said the government wants to truly empower citizens.

"The most important agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is to delegate power to the local government," the prime minister said.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman, and other senior party members. Photo: Geo News screen grab

During his visit to Lahore on Sunday, Prime Minister Khan met Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab Governor Chaudhry, and Local Government Minister Aleem Khan. Photo: Geo News screen grab

The local government minister apprised PM Imran of the priority agendas of all departments for the 100-day plan. Khan also briefed the premier regarding a draft of the proposed new local government structure.

JIT to investigate burning of LDA records

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a session of the Punjab cabinet later in the day, where the matter of Lahore Development Authority’s record being burnt was discussed.

In the session, it was decided that a Joint Investigation Team will be formed to probe the matter.