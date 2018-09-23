Sun September 23, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 23, 2018

PNS SAIF visits Port Casablanca for training

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship SAIF visited Port Casablanca, Morocco for goodwill cum training visit. PNS SAIF is the frontline warship of PN Fleet's 18th Destroyer Squadron. The ship is fitted with state of the art weapons and sensors for undertaking all types of Maritime Operations in multi-threat environment. The ship is also embarked with organic Anti-Submarine Warfare helicopter Z9EC.

Upon arrival at Port Casablanca, the ship was received by Moroccan Navy Liaison Officer and officials from Embassy of Pakistan in Rabat.

Pakistan and Morocco enjoy close and brotherly ties at all levels of diplomatic and defense relations. Pakistan Navy is duly cognizant of the need to enhance maritime collaboration with navies of friendly countries in the form of regular ships' port visits, extension of its training facilities, participation in bilateral/ multilateral exercises and visits of senior PN officers to explore new avenues of bilateral cooperation. This ship visit came after a gap of 13 years as last port call by PN ships to this important North African Muslim country took place in year 2005. Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas, the Commander Coast (COMCOAST) represented PN during official engagements on the occasion of ship's port call. During stay at Casablanca, COMCOAST called on senior naval officials from Moroccan Navy including Rear Admiral Lahcen Lyamlouli, Flag Officer Commanding Military Region Casablanca and Captain Vice Major Tahin, Deputy Chief of Naval Operations.

Matters of mutual interests were discussed in the meetings and both sides agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation in various the maritime fields. During these interactions, COMCOAST also conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi to the people of Morocco in general and Moroccan Navy in particular. He also extended his gratitude for the whole-hearted support provided by Moroccan Navy and Casablanca Port Authorities in making ship's stay comfortable and professionally rewarding.

PNS SAIF visit to Casablanca was given wide coverage both in electronic and print media of Morocco. During three days stay at Casablanca, PN crew members visited Moroccan Navy Ship SULTAN MOULAY ISMAIL (F-614) whereas Moroccan Navy officers visited PNS SAIF for professional interactions. A reception was also held onboard which was attended by large number of diplomatic community, Defense Attaches' and Senior Moroccan military officials.

On completion of port visit, PNS SAIF conducted trilateral passage exercise (PASSEX) off Casablanca with French Navy Ship MISTRAL (L-9013) and Moroccan Navy Ship ALLAL BEN ABDALLAH (F-941). Trilateral PASSEX was aimed to enhance cooperation and interoperability at tactical level and sharing of mutual experiences at sea with friendly Naval Forces.

