Sun September 23, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport
PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail

PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi shifted to Attock Jail
'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India's refusal to hold talks

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan, Afghanistan players fined for breaching ICC code of conduct

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018: Malik shines in Pakistan's 3-wicket win over valiant Afghanistan
FM Qureshi leaves for US to attend 73rd Session of UN General Assembly

FM Qureshi leaves for US to attend 73rd Session of UN General Assembly
Pakistan reacts to cancellation of Pak-India Foreign Ministers meeting

Pakistan reacts to cancellation of Pak-India Foreign Ministers meeting

Pakistan

APP
September 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM Imran Khan felicitates Saudi King Salman on National Day

Prime Minister Imran Khan calls on King Salman bin Abdul Aziz during his maiden visit to the Kingdom. 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on behalf of the whole nation has felicitated the Saudi leadership on the Kingdom’s 88th National Day being celebrated on Sunday.

In his felicitation message, the prime minister expressed his best wishes for Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and other royal family members.

The prime minister said progress and development of Saudi Arabia was very close to the heart of every Pakistani and its stability was linked with the strength of the Muslim Ummah.

“Saudi Arab has always stood with Pakistan in difficult times and the Pakistani government and its people highly acknowledge it”, a press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

Referring to his recently concluded visit to Saudi Arabia, the prime minister noted that it helped opened a new chapter of bilateral cooperation between the two countries which would benefit the whole region.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Joshua overpowers Povetkin to retain world heavyweight titles

Joshua overpowers Povetkin to retain world heavyweight titles
Pakistani chefs participating in Indian food festival denied visa amidst tensions

Pakistani chefs participating in Indian food festival denied visa amidst tensions

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Powerful mayors to run districts under PTI govt's new LG system

Earthquake jolts Lahore

Earthquake jolts Lahore
Load More load more

Spotlight

Joshua overpowers Povetkin to retain world heavyweight titles

Joshua overpowers Povetkin to retain world heavyweight titles
Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’

Geo TV launching a mega serial ‘Romeo weds Heer’
Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Virat Kohli hints at acting debut, kicks off poster

Virat Kohli hints at acting debut, kicks off poster

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport