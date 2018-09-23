Flood alert issued as Punjab likely to hit with heavy rain

A flood alert has been issued on Sunday throughout the country by The Flood Forecasting Division Lahore (FFD) as Punjab is expected to be hit with heavy thunderstorms today.

In a statement issued by the FDD, the country was issued a flood alert with river levels expected to elevate after heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds were predicted to hit Punjab today.

"Very high flood level is expected from September 23 in River Chenab at Marala and downstream, River Jhelum at Mangla, Rivers Ravi and Sutlej along with associated nullahs of Rivers Chenab and Ravi," read the statement.

On the other hand, the department added that levels of flood in Rivers Ravi and Sutlej vary greatly upon the releases from India.

"Flood situation in Pakistan in Rivers Sutlej and Ravi will depend upon the outflows from Indian reservoirs. High to very high flood situation is expected in River Chenab along with associated nullahs of Rivers Chenab and Ravi. Flows are also likely to increase in River Jhelum," it was added further.

Punjab’s cities of Lahore, Sialkot, Hafizabad and Narowal were cautioned by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to receive heavy showers today (Sunday) and on Monday adding that: “A strong weather system from Central India will pass between New Delhi and Lahore during Saturday evening to Monday afternoon which can cause heavy to very heavy rainfall.”