Sindh Governor says coalition with MQM ‘compulsion’ of PTI

KARACHI: Sindh Governor and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail has termed coalition with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) a ‘compulsion’ of his party.



Talking to media at Governor House here, Imran Ismail said, “I am aware that MQM was involved in China cutting and occupying plots of welfare organization in the past, however, it is PTI’s compulsion to make alliance with them.”

The Governor said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a meeting, had assured him of full cooperation, adding that in collaboration with provincial government 5 mega projects would be launched besides expediting work on Green Line project.

He made it clear that strict notice would be taken if any department harms the common man.