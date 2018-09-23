Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Muslims mark Ashura across Pakistan

Muslims mark Ashura across Pakistan
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan replace Amir, Faheem, Shadab Khan

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan replace Amir, Faheem, Shadab Khan
Dilemma of Sharifs

Dilemma of Sharifs
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
How sweet is CPEC?

How sweet is CPEC?
New Delhi cancels Pakistan, India Foreign Ministers meeting

New Delhi cancels Pakistan, India Foreign Ministers meeting
President, PM urge nation to follow spirit of Imam Hussain (RA)

President, PM urge nation to follow spirit of Imam Hussain (RA)
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Govt considering abolishing Red Zones?

Govt considering abolishing Red Zones?

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 23, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sindh Governor says coalition with MQM ‘compulsion’ of PTI

KARACHI: Sindh Governor and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail has termed coalition with Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) a ‘compulsion’ of his party.

Talking to media at Governor House here, Imran Ismail said, “I am aware that MQM was involved in China cutting and occupying plots of welfare organization in the past, however, it is PTI’s compulsion to make alliance with them.”

The Governor said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, in a meeting, had assured him of full cooperation, adding that in collaboration with provincial government 5 mega projects would be launched besides expediting work on Green Line project.

He made it clear that strict notice would be taken if any department harms the common man.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

India emerging as intolerant fascist nation: Lord Nazir

India emerging as intolerant fascist nation: Lord Nazir
7 troops embrace martyrdom, 9 terrorists killed in NW operation: ISPR

7 troops embrace martyrdom, 9 terrorists killed in NW operation: ISPR
Shehbaz slams Indian army chief for ‘bellicose, irresponsible’ remarks

Shehbaz slams Indian army chief for ‘bellicose, irresponsible’ remarks
Personnel in Karachi to have their sub-machine guns replaced by pistols

Personnel in Karachi to have their sub-machine guns replaced by pistols
Load More load more

Spotlight

10 heartbreaking stories from Twitter's #WhyIDidntReport trend

10 heartbreaking stories from Twitter's #WhyIDidntReport trend

Shafqat Amanat Ali condemns Iran military parade attack

Shafqat Amanat Ali condemns Iran military parade attack
Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Virat Kohli hints at acting debut, kicks off poster

Virat Kohli hints at acting debut, kicks off poster

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport