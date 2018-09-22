Fri September 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Muslims mark Ashura across Pakistan

Muslims mark Ashura across Pakistan
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan replace Amir, Faheem, Shadab Khan

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan replace Amir, Faheem, Shadab Khan
Dilemma of Sharifs

Dilemma of Sharifs
How sweet is CPEC?

How sweet is CPEC?
New Delhi cancels Pakistan, India Foreign Ministers meeting

New Delhi cancels Pakistan, India Foreign Ministers meeting
President, PM urge nation to follow spirit of Imam Hussain (RA)

President, PM urge nation to follow spirit of Imam Hussain (RA)
Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Govt considering abolishing Red Zones?

Govt considering abolishing Red Zones?

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Seven troops embrace martyrdom, 9 terrorists killed in NW operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Seven troops, including an army officer, embraced martyrdom and nine terrorists were killed in a clash during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan.

The clash took place in in Gharlamai and Spera Kunar Algad in North Waziristan after a group of terrorists was reported to be have infiltrated from across and hiding in a compound, ISPR said.

Nine terrorists were killed during the operation and their bodies were held, it said.

“In an intense exchange of fire, seven Pakistan Army soldiers including an officer embraced shahadat. Those embraced shahadat include Capt Junaid, Hav AMIR, Hav Atif, Hav Nasir, Hav Abdul Razzaq, Sep Sammi, Sep Anwar,” the ISPR added.

According to the army, area has been cleared and identification of killed terrorists is in progress.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Shehbaz slams Indian army chief for ‘bellicose, irresponsible’ remarks

Shehbaz slams Indian army chief for ‘bellicose, irresponsible’ remarks
Personnel in Karachi to have their sub-machine guns replaced by pistols

Personnel in Karachi to have their sub-machine guns replaced by pistols
Pakistan rejects war mongering by India ruling elite: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan rejects war mongering by India ruling elite: Fawad Chaudhry
Indian war mongering detrimental to regional peace: DG ISPR

Indian war mongering detrimental to regional peace: DG ISPR
Load More load more

Spotlight

10 heartbreaking stories from Twitter's #WhyIDidntReport trend

10 heartbreaking stories from Twitter's #WhyIDidntReport trend

Shafqat Amanat Ali condemns Iran military parade attack

Shafqat Amanat Ali condemns Iran military parade attack
Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Shehzad Roy teaches Malala how to play chess!

Virat Kohli hints at acting debut, kicks off poster

Virat Kohli hints at acting debut, kicks off poster

Photos & Videos

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match

Watch: Pakistan players console crying Afghanistan paceman after Asia Cup match
Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead

Attack at Iran military parade leaves 24 dead
Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Iran: live video shows troops, people running for their lives as parade attack unfolds

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport

Selfies galore as passengers finds FM Qureshi waiting in queue at airport