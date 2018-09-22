Seven troops embrace martyrdom, 9 terrorists killed in NW operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Seven troops, including an army officer, embraced martyrdom and nine terrorists were killed in a clash during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan.

The clash took place in in Gharlamai and Spera Kunar Algad in North Waziristan after a group of terrorists was reported to be have infiltrated from across and hiding in a compound, ISPR said.

Nine terrorists were killed during the operation and their bodies were held, it said.

“In an intense exchange of fire, seven Pakistan Army soldiers including an officer embraced shahadat. Those embraced shahadat include Capt Junaid, Hav AMIR, Hav Atif, Hav Nasir, Hav Abdul Razzaq, Sep Sammi, Sep Anwar,” the ISPR added.

According to the army, area has been cleared and identification of killed terrorists is in progress.