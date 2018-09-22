Indian war mongering detrimental to regional peace: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan army chief spokesman Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said that India was trying to divert attention from domestic problem by calling off talks with Pakistan and resorting to baseless propaganda.

“Pakistan army is a professional institution. It is part of army’s professional code of conduct. No Pakistani troop was involved in mutilation of Indian soldier,” Ghafoor told a TV channel.

To a question, DG ISPR said that India should not get into war mongering as a ruse to deflect international challenges.

He said that Indian stance was detrimental to peace between two countries and the region.

“We need to maintain peace in the region and it should not be misconstrued as our weakness. India should not retort to war mongering,” he said.

The army spokesman further said that he would soon hold a presser to discuss the matter in details.

His statement came shortly after Indian army chief General Bipin Rawat threatened to take launch action against Pakistan.

“India will have to respond to Pakistan in their own language without resorting to barbarism," Rawat told Indian media, according to Indian TV.

Extending support to Indian government's decision to call off foreign minister-level talks with Pakistan in New York on UNGA sidelines, General Rawat said that talks and terrorism can't go hand-in-hand.

"I think our govt's policy has been quite clear and concise. We've made no bones about the fact that talks and terrorism can't go hand in hand. Pakistan needs to curb menace of terrorism," he said.