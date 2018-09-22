Fri September 21, 2018
Muslims mark Ashura across Pakistan

Muslims mark Ashura across Pakistan
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan replace Amir, Faheem, Shadab Khan

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan replace Amir, Faheem, Shadab Khan
Dilemma of Sharifs

Dilemma of Sharifs
President, PM urge nation to follow spirit of Imam Hussain (RA)

President, PM urge nation to follow spirit of Imam Hussain (RA)
New Delhi cancels Pakistan, India Foreign Ministers meeting

New Delhi cancels Pakistan, India Foreign Ministers meeting
How sweet is CPEC?

How sweet is CPEC?
Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced

Three-camera Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) announced
Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2018 LIVE: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Govt considering abolishing Red Zones?

Govt considering abolishing Red Zones?
'Status quo' further strengthened

‘Status quo’ further strengthened

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 22, 2018

Share

'Small men occupying big offices': PM Imran responds to India' refusal to hold talks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday expressed disappointment at the Indian response to his offer for peace dialogue between  Islamabad and New Delhi.

The prime minister used his Twitter account to respond to India's decision to cancel a meeting between foreign ministers of of Pakistan and India on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

"Disappointed at the arrogant & negative response by India to my call for resumption of the peace dialogue. However, all my life I have come across small men occupying big offices who do not have the vision to see the larger picture," said Imran Khan.

 India cancelled the meeting over killing of  three policemen in  occupied Kashmir and release of postal stamps glorifying martyred Kashmiri freedom fighter  Burhan Wani.

However, India did not provide further details about the alleged killings.

On Thursday, following a letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi from his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for resumption of dialogues , New Delhi had accepted that Foreign Ministers of two countries will be meeting in New York next week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

The meeting was scheduled to be held on September 27.

Reacting to Indian decision of cancellation of the meeting, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, “It is regretful India did not respond in positive manner.” He said he was "surprised and disappointed."

