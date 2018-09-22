Fri September 21, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 22, 2018

FM Qureshi leaves for US to attend 73rd Session of UN General Assembly

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left for the United States to participate in the UN General Assembly session early on Saturday.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua is also accompanying the Minister in his week-long visit to the United States.

Qureshi will present Pakistan's stance on host of issues including the Kashmir dispute in the UN General Assembly session.

The Foreign Minister will also meet his counterparts belonging to different countries, hold talks with the US administration and address the Pakistani community in Washington.

