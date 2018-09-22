FM Qureshi leaves for US to attend 73rd Session of UN General Assembly

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left for the United States to participate in the UN General Assembly session early on Saturday.
Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua is also accompanying the Minister in his week-long visit to the United States.
Qureshi will present Pakistan's stance on host of issues including the Kashmir dispute in the UN General Assembly session.
The Foreign Minister will also meet his counterparts belonging to different countries, hold talks with the US administration and address the Pakistani community in Washington.
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left for the United States to participate in the UN General Assembly session early on Saturday.
Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua is also accompanying the Minister in his week-long visit to the United States.
Qureshi will present Pakistan's stance on host of issues including the Kashmir dispute in the UN General Assembly session.
The Foreign Minister will also meet his counterparts belonging to different countries, hold talks with the US administration and address the Pakistani community in Washington.
Comments