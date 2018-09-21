Temperature likely to rise in Karachi from Saturday: Met Office

KARACHI: The Meteorological Department has forecast hot weather for Karachi from Saturday, September 22 for next few days.

Director Met Office Abdul Rasheed, while talking to Geo News, said the temperature in Karachi is expected to rise from September 22 to 26 owing to low pressure of winds in Bay of Bengal. However, the temperature will start going down from September 26.

He went on to say the mercury is expected to hit 38 degree Celsius on Saturday and Sunday.