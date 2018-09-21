Fri September 21, 2018
September 21, 2018

Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan faces Afghanistan in Super Four clash

Pakistan and Afghanistan will take on each other in their Super Four clash of Asia Cup 2018 in Abu Dhabi today (Friday).

Pakistan defeated Hong Kong in its first match of the tournament and was beaten by arch rival India on Wednesday.

Afghanistan have won its two group matches against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.


