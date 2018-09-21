Thu September 20, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 21, 2018

Youm-e-Ashur being observed with reverence across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Youm-e-Ashur is being observed across the country with religious solemnity and reverence today (Friday) to pay homage to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions to uphold the truth.

Alam, Zuljinnah and Taazia processions are being taken out in all the big and small towns across the country.

A number of social and political organisations as well as individuals have established stalls and sabeels of juices and water on the routes of the processions to facilitate the faithful in each and every nook and corner of the country.

The scholars  highlight the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and various aspects of the Karbala tragedy.

On the occasion foolproof security measures have been taken by the government with the deployment of thousands of military, paramilitary and police forces to avoid any untoward incident across the country.

Police pickets have been established on all entry and exit points of the processions while hospitals have also been put on alert to deal with any emergency.

In Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan all the roads leading to Imambargahs have  been guarded through special deployment and strict security has been ensured for the processions.

The mobile phone services are suspended in the major cities of the country as part of security arrangements for the Youm-e-Ashur. While, pillion-riding is also banned in some cities.

