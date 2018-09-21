Thu September 20, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 21, 2018

President, PM urge nation to follow spirt of Imam Hussain (RA)

KARACHI: In their separate messages on the occasion of Ashura, President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the nation  to follow the spirt of Imam Hussain (RA).

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is a lesson for everyone to never refrain from fighting against terrorism, extremism and intolerant ideology and emphasised promoting affinity and brotherhood.

“Let us pledge on this day to take solid steps in light of Uswah-e-Shabbiri which ensures respect for mankind and calls for promoting Islamic values for the development and prosperity of the country," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan in his message said that in view of immense challenges faced by the country, the need for getting united and promoting the spirit of sacrifice has become manifold, so as to counter the nefarious designs of the enemies.

He said the incident of Karbala gives a lesson about being ever-ready to offer sacrifice for the attainment of greater objectives.

“Being steadfast while upholding the truth is a mission and one should never refrain from offering even the biggest kind of sacrifice,” he said.

Imran Khan mentioned that history remembers the act of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) as Uswah-e-Shabbiri, which gives the great message to remain undeterred while upholding truth.

He said the incident of Karbala is the historic battle between truth and falsehood that took place on 10th of Muharram, however emphasised that the battle between truth and evil even existed today.

