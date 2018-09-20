Thu September 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Asia Cup 2018: India crush sloppy Pakistan

Government of friends!

Government of friends!
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Indian movie gets trolled for showing Pakistan's Arfa Tech Park as ISI headquarters

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended

Sentences of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Capt Safdar suspended
Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina
Reforms vs the image of reforms

Reforms vs the image of reforms
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

Pakistan

APP
September 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

LAHORE: The 'ghusal' ceremony of the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh was performed here Thursday.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar performed the ghusal ceremony by washing the grave with rose water.

Provincial Minister Auqaf Pir Saeed ul Hassan and Provincial Minister for Industries and Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal and other high officials were also present.

Special prayers for security and prosperity of the country were offered on this occasion.

The ceremony is performed every year on 9th of Muharruma head of the sufi saint's annual Urs ceremonies.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner

Saudi Arabia to join CPEC as 3rd strategic partner
Pakistan, India Foreign Ministers to meet next week

Pakistan, India Foreign Ministers to meet next week
Imran Khan is an ordinary man who had big dreams, Pakistan PM tells Saudi newspaper

Imran Khan is an ordinary man who had big dreams, Pakistan PM tells Saudi newspaper
Load More load more

Spotlight

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27

PM House buffaloes to be auctioned on September 27
Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight

Air pressure mix-up causes mass bleeding on Indian flight
Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row

Alibaba´s Ma says 1m US jobs pledge thwarted by trade row
Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Man City suffer surprise home loss to Lyon

Photos & Videos

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Video: Air pressure mix-up causes Indian passengers to bleed from ears, noses

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears

Here is why passengers on Indian flight were bleeding from nose and ears
Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook