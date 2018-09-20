CM Punjab performs ‘ghusal’ ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

LAHORE: The 'ghusal' ceremony of the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh was performed here Thursday.



Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar performed the ghusal ceremony by washing the grave with rose water.

Provincial Minister Auqaf Pir Saeed ul Hassan and Provincial Minister for Industries and Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal and other high officials were also present.

Special prayers for security and prosperity of the country were offered on this occasion.

The ceremony is performed every year on 9th of Muharruma head of the sufi saint's annual Urs ceremonies.