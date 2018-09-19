Wed September 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 19, 2018

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam, Capt Safdar released from Adiala Jail

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and senior party leadership meet Nawaz Sharif before his release from Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Captain (retd) Safdar have been released from Adiala Jail hours after Islamabad High Court suspended their sentences they received from an accountability court in Avenfield corruption reference in July.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif arrived at Adiala Jail to receive the trio.

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Capt Safdar will leave for Lahore in a special plane.

A large number of party workers were present outside the court to receive their leader.

The IHC suspended the 10-year sentence for Nawaz Sharif and the seven-year term given to his daughter over corrupt practices linked to his family’s ownership of upscale Avenfield flats in London.

The Sharif family had challenged the Accountability Court order which convicted them on July 06 in the corruption case.

