Wed September 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Citizenship for Afghan refugees

Citizenship for Afghan refugees
PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’

PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’
Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan
Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match

Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match
Sayeeda Warsi delighted at Zulfi Bukhari’s appointment as PM Khan’s special assistant

Sayeeda Warsi delighted at Zulfi Bukhari’s appointment as PM Khan’s special assistant
Government of friends!

Government of friends!

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan Railways increases ticket fare

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has decided to increase Rs.1, Rs.2 and Rs.10 on ticket fare for Economy and Business Class respectively, on the directives of Federal Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

The railway fares have been increased in order to play a vital role in Dam Fund Contribution.

As per details regarding Dam Fund Contribution, an additional amount of Rs.1 shall be charged on the purchase of Economy Class Ticket worth Rs.100 from each passenger and Rs.2 for tickets worth more than Rs.100.

In the same manner, an additional amount of Rs.10 shall be charged on A/C Class ticket.

This surcharge for Dam Fund shall be levied on all tickets, PTOs, Free Privilege Passes, Military Vouchers, E-Ticketing, Computerized Tickets PCTS, BTS and Current Reservations of Pakistan Railways.

The surcharge of Dam Fund shall not be a part of ticket fare but will rather be mentioned below the ticket and the collected amount shall be transferred to Dam Fund on monthly basis.

The amount for Ticket Fare shall not be rounded off due to Dam Fund Charges and the surcharge shall be non-refundable. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Imran Khan meets Saudi King Salman

Imran Khan meets Saudi King Salman
PM Imran Khan likely to watch Pak-India match: sources

PM Imran Khan likely to watch Pak-India match: sources
Wild celebrations as Nawaz, Maryam set to be freed from jail

Wild celebrations as Nawaz, Maryam set to be freed from jail
Nawaz, Maryam release: NAB decides to file appeals in SC against IHC verdict

Nawaz, Maryam release: NAB decides to file appeals in SC against IHC verdict
Load More load more

Spotlight

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

Asia Cup 2018: Sania Mirza turns off social media ahead of Pak-India clash

Pakistani buys match ticket for Indian man to watch Pak-India clash in Dubai

Pakistani buys match ticket for Indian man to watch Pak-India clash in Dubai

Nazia Hassan's former husband dismisses making a film on her

Nazia Hassan's former husband dismisses making a film on her

Pak Women's team named for Bangladesh tour and Australia series

Pak Women's team named for Bangladesh tour and Australia series

Photos & Videos

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Shocking video of botched Karachi robbery goes viral

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign

Pakistani-Qataris launch dams' fund-raising campaign
Captain Marvel drops a bomb and it’s a trailer!

Captain Marvel drops a bomb and it’s a trailer!
Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook