Imran Khan meets Saudi King Salman

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan held crucial meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and discussed matters of mutual interest and bilateral relations.



PM Imran Khan was presented guard of honour upon his arrival at King's Palace.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan, who is on two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, performed Umrah early on Wednesday.



The doors of Holy Kaaba (Baitullah) were also opened for Imran Khan, and was bestowed with the opportunity of going inside.. He prayed for Pakistan and the Muslim world there.