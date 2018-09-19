Wed September 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 19, 2018

Share

PM Imran Khan likely to watch Pak-India match: sources

DUBAI: Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to watch Pakistan vs India match of Asia Cup 2018 Dubai at International Cricket Stadium, diplomatic sources has confirmed.

Geo News quoted diplomatic sources that PM Imran Khan is expected to watch Pak-India much hyped cricket match as his stay in UAE has been extended for two hours.

Sources said earlier, PM Imran was to stay for four hours in UAE and return to Pakistan at 10:00 pm, but now he will arrive in Islamabad at 12:00 am

Commenting on the matter, Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed stated that PM Imran's expected visit will definitely act as morale booster for all players that will further encourage them to perform well.

Pakistan on Wednesday won the toss and decided to bat first against arch-rival India in the fifth match of Asia Cup 2018.

Pakistan is considered favourite to win the Asia Cup 2018. 

