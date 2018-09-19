Complete text of IHC order suspending jail terms of Nawaz, Maryam

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered the release of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter, suspending their sentences pending an appeal hearing, his lawyer said.
"Today, the Islamabad High Court has suspended the verdict against Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and his son-in-law Captain Safdar and ordered to release them on bail until a final decision," Khawaja Haris, Sharif´s lawyer, told AFP.
