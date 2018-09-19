Wed September 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 19, 2018

‘Start of a new era’: PM Imran Khan’s Saudi visit highlighted in Arab media

RIYADH: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s maiden visit to Saudi Arabia has been highlighted in the Gulf media as ‘start of a new era’.

The prime minister arrived in Medina Tuesday on his first foreign visit since coming to power, with speculation swirling that he may be seeking economic assistance from the oil-rich ally.

The two-day trip began exactly one month after Khan assumed office, with Pakistan possibly seeking billions of dollars in assistance from allies as it seeks to avert a balance-of-payments crisis.

“Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia and UAE will start a new era,” headlined Gulf News.

The major newspapers of the region highlighted the visit on their front pages and as top story on their websites.

Soon after landing in Medina, the premier was escorted to the Prophet’s Mosque in heavy security where offered Maghrib prayers and Nawafil in Riaz-ul-Jannah.

In Makkah, the prime minister was greeted warmly at the Grand Mosque by a large crowd when he went there to perform Umrah.

Doors of the Holy Kaaba were exclusively opened for Imran Khan by the Saudi authorities.

"A state banquet will be hosted by King Salman at the Royal Court," the Saudi information ministry´s Centre for International Communications said in a statement.

"Khan will (also) meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Saudi-Pakistani talks will touch on key bilateral, regional and international matters."


