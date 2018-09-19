Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Out of respect for city of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Prime Minister Imran Khan walked barefoot in Madina on Tuesday.

His barefoot walk became subject of social media discussion in Pakistan where people watched closely as their leader embarked on his first foreign visit.

Although not obligatory in Islam, some devout Muslims prefer walking barefoot in the city of Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

It was the second time he was seen without footwear in Madina.

During his first Umrah visit before the July 25 Election, he was accompanied by his wife Bushra Imran and some close aides.

Videos showed Pakistani pilgrims waving at their leader during his visit to the Islam's holiest places.

Door of the Holy Ka'aba was also opened for Imran Khan as he arrived in the Holy City of Makkah to perform Umrah.

Attired in Ahram, the prime minister was escorted by Saudi troops and accompanied by top Saudi officials inside the Masjid-ul-Haram.

The prime minister was due to meet the Saudi monarch on Wednesday.