Wed September 19, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 19, 2018

Imran Khan walks barefoot in Madina

Out of respect for city of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), Prime Minister Imran Khan walked barefoot  in Madina on Tuesday.

His  barefoot walk  became subject of social media discussion in Pakistan where people  watched closely as their leader embarked on his first foreign visit.

Although not obligatory in Islam, some devout Muslims  prefer  walking barefoot in the city of  Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

It was the second  time he was seen without footwear  in Madina. 

During his first Umrah visit before the July 25 Election, he was accompanied by  his wife Bushra Imran and  some close aides.

Videos showed Pakistani pilgrims  waving at their leader during his  visit to the Islam's holiest places.

Door of the Holy Ka'aba was also opened for  Imran Khan as he arrived in the Holy City of Makkah to perform Umrah.

Attired in Ahram, the prime minister was escorted by Saudi troops and accompanied by top Saudi officials inside the  Masjid-ul-Haram.

The prime minister was due to meet the Saudi monarch on  Wednesday.

