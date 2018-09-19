Video:Robbers face wrath of citizens after botched robbery in Karachi

A CCTV footage of a botched robbery in Karachi has been going viral on the Facebook.

According to information being shared by the citizens, the incident took place in Bahadurabad area of the city when two armed robbers targeted a shop in the area.

One of them held the shopkeeper and two visitors at gunpoint and stood guard with his back to the entrance gate while the other collected the cash and phones.

After robing the man behind the counter, the bandit slapped one of the victim as he offered resistance.

The camera installed outside the shop shows while the armed men looted the shop, they remained completely unaware that they were about to be ambushed by a couple of men who waited outside for the right moment to intervene.

Without waiting for the robbers to complete their task,, one of the citizens broke into the shop and dragged the gunman out of the shop.

People rained down punches, kicks and blows from sticks on the robber as he lied helpless on the ground. He tried to intimidate the citizen by firing a couple of shots but to no avail.

The other man was also caught with a little effort and given a beating by the citizens.

The footage from the CCTV cameras installed both inside and outside the shop provided complete details of how the episode unfolded.

The date on the video shows the incident took place on September 15.