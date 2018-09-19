Wed September 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Citizenship for Afghan refugees

Citizenship for Afghan refugees
PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’

PTI presents mini-budget: Asad Umar says ‘difficult times call for difficult measures’
Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match

Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match
Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, September 18, 2018
No clarity on economic management

No clarity on economic management
The fourth lion

The fourth lion
Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Video:Robbers face wrath of citizens after botched robbery in Karachi

A CCTV footage of a botched robbery in Karachi has been going viral on the Facebook.

According to information being shared by the citizens, the incident took place in Bahadurabad area of the city when two armed robbers targeted a shop in the area.

One of them held the shopkeeper and two visitors at gunpoint and stood guard with his back to the entrance gate while the other collected the cash and phones.

After robing the man behind the counter, the bandit slapped one of the victim as he offered resistance.

The camera installed outside the shop shows while the armed men looted the shop, they remained completely unaware that they were about to be ambushed by a couple of men who waited outside for the right moment to intervene.

Without waiting for the robbers to complete their task,, one of the citizens broke into the shop and dragged the gunman out of the shop.

People rained down  punches, kicks and blows from sticks on the robber as he lied helpless on the ground. He tried to intimidate the citizen by firing a couple of shots but to no avail.

The other man was also caught with a little effort and given a beating by the citizens.

The footage from the CCTV cameras installed both inside and outside the shop provided complete details of how the episode unfolded.

The date on the video shows the incident took place on September 15.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

Kevin Pietersen extends felicitations to Zulfi Bukhari

Muharram security: Mobile phone services shut in Karachi

Muharram security: Mobile phone services shut in Karachi
Complete text of Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill 2018

Complete text of Finance Supplementary (Amendment) Bill 2018
Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan

Doors of Holy Kaaba opened for Prime Minister Imran Khan
Load More load more

Spotlight

Here is how you can get the ‘bat’ signed by Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad

Here is how you can get the ‘bat’ signed by Pakistan’s Asia Cup squad
Messi scores hat-trick as Barcelona thrash PSV

Messi scores hat-trick as Barcelona thrash PSV
Asia Cup 2018: India avoid defeat, beat Hong Kong in hard-fought clash

Asia Cup 2018: India avoid defeat, beat Hong Kong in hard-fought clash
Nazia Hassan's former husband dismisses making a film on her

Nazia Hassan's former husband dismisses making a film on her

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook