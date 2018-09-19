Muharram security: Mobile phone services shut in Karachi

KARACHI: The cellular phone services were suspended in Karachi as a security measure for 08th Muharram processions.



Sindh Home Secretary Qazi Kabeer on Tuesday told Geo News that mobile phone service would be partially shut down from morning to night in Karachi and some parts of the province.

Apart from Karachi, services were also suspended in Hyderbad, Nawabshah, Larkana, Khairpur, Benazirabad, and Jacobabad.

Mobile phone services are also likely to be suspended in many parts of the country on the ninth and tenth day of Muharram.