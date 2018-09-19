Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
Citizenship for Afghan refugees

Citizenship for Afghan refugees
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM Imran Khan arrives in Jeddah after visiting Prophet’s Mosque

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on two-day visit to the Kingdom, arrived in Jeddah Tuesday evening after visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina.

Upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz International airport, he was warmly received by Makkah Deputy Emir Prince Abdullah Bin Bandar, Minister of Media Dr Awwad Al-Awwad, Mayor of Jeddah Saleh Al-Turki, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malki, and several other senior civil and military officials.

Prime Minister's trip to Saudi Arabia began exactly one month after he assumed office, which was arranged on the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Prime Minister will hold wide-ranging talks with the King and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, deputy premier and minister of defense.

Earlier, Imran Khan had visited the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina where he offered prayers.


Imran Khan's special plane was landed at Prince Muhammad International Airport, where he was received by Madina Emir Prince Faisal Bin Salman and a number of senior officials.

The Prime Minister along with delegation, comprising  Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar and some other cabinet's members, will later arrive in Abu Dhabi in the evening on September 19, where he  may  also watch  the  much hyped Pakistan-India cricket match.

This is the maiden foreign trip of Imran Khan after assuming charge as prime minister of Pakistan, which was arranged  in response to an invitation from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Sayeeda Warsi delighted at Zulfi Bukhari’s appointment as PM Khan’s special assistant

Sayeeda Warsi delighted at Zulfi Bukhari’s appointment as PM Khan’s special assistant
Pillion riding banned in Karachi on 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram

Pillion riding banned in Karachi on 8th, 9th and 10th Muharram
Pakistan Sikh Council urges India to open Kartarpur border

Pakistan Sikh Council urges India to open Kartarpur border
'Pak-China military cooperation an important pillar of bilateral relations'

'Pak-China military cooperation an important pillar of bilateral relations'
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan
Ton-up Dhawan guides India to 285 against Hong Kong

Ton-up Dhawan guides India to 285 against Hong Kong
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook