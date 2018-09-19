PM Imran Khan arrives in Jeddah after visiting Prophet’s Mosque

JEDDAH: Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is on two-day visit to the Kingdom, arrived in Jeddah Tuesday evening after visiting the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina.

Upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz International airport, he was warmly received by Makkah Deputy Emir Prince Abdullah Bin Bandar, Minister of Media Dr Awwad Al-Awwad, Mayor of Jeddah Saleh Al-Turki, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malki, and several other senior civil and military officials.

Prime Minister's trip to Saudi Arabia began exactly one month after he assumed office, which was arranged on the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Prime Minister will hold wide-ranging talks with the King and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, deputy premier and minister of defense.

Earlier, Imran Khan had visited the Prophet’s Mosque in Madina where he offered prayers.







Imran Khan's special plane was landed at Prince Muhammad International Airport, where he was received by Madina Emir Prince Faisal Bin Salman and a number of senior officials.

The Prime Minister along with delegation, comprising Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar and some other cabinet's members, will later arrive in Abu Dhabi in the evening on September 19, where he may also watch the much hyped Pakistan-India cricket match.



This is the maiden foreign trip of Imran Khan after assuming charge as prime minister of Pakistan, which was arranged in response to an invitation from Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman.



