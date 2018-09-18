Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
PM Imran’s decision to give nationality to Afghan refugees disappoints BNP Chief

PM Imran’s decision to give nationality to Afghan refugees disappoints BNP Chief

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan Sikh Council urges India to open Kartarpur border

Pakistan Sikh Council (PSC) head Sardar Ramesh Singh on Tuesday called for India to open Kartarpur border to allow its minority Sikh community to visit Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference along with PSC members at Karachi press club, Mr Singh commended the Pakistani government for its announcement of opening the border for Sikh devotees at the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism

“The entire Sikh community is thankful to the Pakistan government for its noble gesture,” he said.

The PSC chif also strongly condemned protests held against former Indian cricket star Navjot Singh Sidhu in India.

Protests were held against Sidhu after he visited Imran Khan’s inauguration and hugged army chief General Qamar Baved Bajwa last month. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

'Pak-China military cooperation an important pillar of bilateral relations'

'Pak-China military cooperation an important pillar of bilateral relations'
Governor for foolproof mechanism to protect women against harassment

Governor for foolproof mechanism to protect women against harassment
Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan
Naval chief holds meeting with US officials

Naval chief holds meeting with US officials

Load More load more

Spotlight

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan

Sanam Saeed says Zulfi Bukhari dedicated to bring positive change for Pakistan
Ton-up Dhawan guides India to 285 against Hong Kong

Ton-up Dhawan guides India to 285 against Hong Kong
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook