Pakistan Sikh Council urges India to open Kartarpur border

Pakistan Sikh Council (PSC) head Sardar Ramesh Singh on Tuesday called for India to open Kartarpur border to allow its minority Sikh community to visit Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference along with PSC members at Karachi press club, Mr Singh commended the Pakistani government for its announcement of opening the border for Sikh devotees at the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism

“The entire Sikh community is thankful to the Pakistan government for its noble gesture,” he said.

The PSC chif also strongly condemned protests held against former Indian cricket star Navjot Singh Sidhu in India.

Protests were held against Sidhu after he visited Imran Khan’s inauguration and hugged army chief General Qamar Baved Bajwa last month.