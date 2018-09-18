'Pak-China military cooperation an important pillar of bilateral relations'

BEIJING: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), called on General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, Gen Zhang Youxia said China greatly values its time tested relations with Pakistan and its Army.

China looks forward to further expanding this cooperation, he said, adding development of CPEC is aimed at bringing more benefits and prosperity to the people of both countries.

The Vice Chairman termed Pak-China military cooperation as an important pillar of bilateral relations.

He said that two militaries should further strengthen this cooperation to safeguard common security challenges.

The Generals also discussed areas of further bilateral military cooperation in the field of counter terrorism, arms & equipment technology, and training.

COAS thanked Vice Chairman for the Chinese support and cooperation. Ambassador of Pakistan at China was also present during the meeting.