Tue September 18, 2018
Pakistan

APP
September 18, 2018

Governor for foolproof mechanism to protect women against harassment

KARACHI: Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail here on Tuesday called for concerted efforts and a foolproof mechanism to protect working women against harassment.

Talking to Justice (Retd) Shahnawaz Tariq, the provincial Ombudsman for prevention of harassment at work place, he said work force is a crucial asset for any country and protection of their rights is among the important responsibilities of the government.

"Working women are particularly needed to be safeguarded against all sorts of exploitation, with specific reference to harassment," he told the Ombudsman who called on him at the Governor House.

The Governor on the occasion, suggested need to expand the domain of the Ombudsman Office for prevention of harassment at work place.

"Harassment is a common complaint and is faced by almost everywomen and girl, in fact anyone in weak position and this needed to contain on urgent basis and stringent lines," he said.

Justice (retd) Shahnawaz Tariq shared with the Governor the performance of the institution and measures adopted by it to protect women workers across the province.

