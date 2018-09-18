Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
PM Imran’s decision to give nationality to Afghan refugees disappoints BNP Chief

PM Imran’s decision to give nationality to Afghan refugees disappoints BNP Chief

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PM Imran Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia

MEDINA: Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in the holy city of Medina on his first official foreign visit, amid speculation he may be seeking economic assistance from a staunch ally instead of another IMF bailout.

The prime minister was greeted by the Governor of Medina Prince Faisal bin Salman upon arrival in the kingdom. He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar and some other cabinet's members.

During his visit, Premier Khan will call on King Salman and hold a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz to discuss regional and international issues.

The king will also host a state banquet for the Prime Minister at the royal court, said an official statement.

Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will also meet the prime minister Imran Khan. Pakistan is a leading and active member of the organization.

The prime minister will also perform Umra and pay a visit to Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH). The prime minister along with delegation will later arrive in Abu Dhabi in the evening on September 19.

In 2014, six months after Pakistan obtained its last IMF bailout, Saudi Arabia loaned Pakistan $1.5 billion, which the government used to strengthen its rupee currency.

Pakistan’s current account deficit widened 43 percent to $18 billion in the fiscal year that ended June 30, while the fiscal deficit has ballooned to 6.6 percent of the economy.

Khan’s government came to power on the back of populist assurances to root out corruption and reduce poverty. Since taking office, the government has initiated a number of symbolic austerity measures while promising social welfare reforms.

The government on Tuesday announced tax increases for middle and high-income earners and a spike in import duties on luxury products in a bid to raise 183 billion rupees($1.48 billion) in additional revenue.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Wasim Akram congratulates Zulfi Bukhari

Wasim Akram congratulates Zulfi Bukhari
Top court decides to club all cases of school fee hike

Top court decides to club all cases of school fee hike
Ashura security: Mobile phone service to shut down in Karachi for three days

Ashura security: Mobile phone service to shut down in Karachi for three days
Sharjeel Memon named co-accused in liquor case

Sharjeel Memon named co-accused in liquor case
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Ton-up Dhawan guides India plunder 385 against Hong Kong

Ton-up Dhawan guides India plunder 385 against Hong Kong
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

World champ boxer Billy Joe Saunders apologizes after banter on female drug addict backfires

World champ boxer Billy Joe Saunders apologizes after banter on female drug addict backfires

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook