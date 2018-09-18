Sharjeel Memon named co-accused in liquor case

KARACHI: Former Sindh minister and PPP MPA Sharjeel Memon has been nominated as a co-accused in challan submitted to court in a case pertaining to alleged recovery of liquor bottles from his hospital’s room declared as a sub-jail, Geo reported.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had discovered the bottles during his visit to Memon's room at a private hospital in Karachi earlier this month.

Memon was shifted back to prison after the top judge’s raid.

In his challan on Tuesday, the investigation officer said that three bottles were confiscated from Memon’s room and one had two inches of alcohol.

Others suspects, Muhammad Jam, Shakaruddin, and Mushtaq Ali, have admitted tampering with the evidence.

As many as 15 eyewitnesses will be presented before the court, said the challan.