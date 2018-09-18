Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rao Anwar to address important presser after Muharram

KARACHI: Former SSP Malir, Rao Anwar, co-accused in the extrajudicial killing of a shopkeeper and aspiring model Naqeebullah Mehsud, has hinted to hold an important news conference after Muharram holidays.

While briefing the journalists after a hearing in an anti-terrorism court on Tuesday, he raised some loopholes he observed in the investigation, stating that even five top officials failed to probe the matter properly. 

He added that even the phone number mentioned with his name in the inquiry report was wrong.

Reiterating that the charges against him were merely based on allegations.

The hearing has been adjourned till October 11.

Anwar is co-accused in the murder of Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan who was along with four others, and later found to be innocent.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

NA adopts resolution for construction of new dams, PPP shows reservations

NA adopts resolution for construction of new dams, PPP shows reservations
China appreciates Pakistani FM Qureshi’s visit to Kabul

China appreciates Pakistani FM Qureshi’s visit to Kabul
Parliamentary panel formed to probe election rigging

Parliamentary panel formed to probe election rigging
Govt to probe controversial TV ad aired by Punjab

Govt to probe controversial TV ad aired by Punjab
Load More load more

Spotlight

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Sadaf Kanwal's take on #MeToo stirs controversy

Intellectuals ask govt to end class-based education system

Intellectuals ask govt to end class-based education system
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

World champ boxer Billy Joe Saunders apologizes after banter on female drug addict backfires

World champ boxer Billy Joe Saunders apologizes after banter on female drug addict backfires

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook