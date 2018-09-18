Rao Anwar to address important presser after Muharram

KARACHI: Former SSP Malir, Rao Anwar, co-accused in the extrajudicial killing of a shopkeeper and aspiring model Naqeebullah Mehsud, has hinted to hold an important news conference after Muharram holidays.

While briefing the journalists after a hearing in an anti-terrorism court on Tuesday, he raised some loopholes he observed in the investigation, stating that even five top officials failed to probe the matter properly.

He added that even the phone number mentioned with his name in the inquiry report was wrong.

Reiterating that the charges against him were merely based on allegations.

The hearing has been adjourned till October 11.

Anwar is co-accused in the murder of Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan who was along with four others, and later found to be innocent.

