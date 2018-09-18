Tue September 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 18, 2018

China appreciates Pakistani FM Qureshi’s visit to Kabul

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry on Tuesday highly appreciated Shah Mehmood Qureshi visit to Kabul and hopes both sides to build a mutually beneficial relationship and further enhance cooperation.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang's said during regular press, as a common neighbor and friend of Afghanistan and Pakistan, China hopes that Afghan relations will develop in a healthy and stable manner and appreciate the positive attitudes of both sides.

He further said that China supports the implementation of the Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for peace and solidarity by both sides and jointly promotes the Afghan reconciliation process.

China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in improving relations between the two countries and actively promote the cooperation between China and Pakistan, Geng added.

He mentioned that the Chinese side is maintaining close communication with the Afghan and the Pakistani side on the specific arrangements for the second trilateral foreign minister's dialogue.

The first trilateral dialogue among China- Pakistan - Afghanistan Foreign Ministers was held in Beijing on December 26, last year to discuss development, connectivity, security, and counter-terrorism. The 2nd China- Pakistan - Afghanistan Foreign Ministers Dialogue will be held in Kabul this year.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi-led a high-level official delegation has visited Kabul on 15 September, where he met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah and his Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani and conveyed the message that the new government attached importance to its relations with Afghanistan and ready for further deepening cooperation in the various fields.

