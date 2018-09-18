Tue September 18, 2018
Web Desk
September 18, 2018

Asia Cup 2018: PM Imran Khan to watch Pak-India match

Prime Minister Imran Khan is likely to attend the much hyped Pakistan v India match to be held on Wednesday, Geo News reported.

According to sources, it is highly expected that the premier will watch the match live at the  Dubai stadium. 

Imran Khan, who is departing for a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia today, will travel to Dubai  to be a part of the historic clash between arch rivals India and Pakistan for Asia Cup 2018. 

The tournament that started September 15 will see India and Pakistan face each other in a bid to take home the coveted trophy. 

Commenting on the matter, Pakistani captain Sarfraz Ahmed stated PM Imran's expected visit  will definitely act as morale booster for all players,  further uplifting their performance. 

