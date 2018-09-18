Tue September 18, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 18, 2018

PM Imran Khan leaves for Saudi Arabia

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday left for  Saudi Arabia on his first official foreign visit since he assumed office on August 18.

The prime minister is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar and PM's Advisor Adul Razzaq Dawood.

During his visit, Imran Khan will call on King Salman and hold a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince to discuss regional and international issues. 

The king will also host a state banquet for the Prime Minister at the royal court, said the statement.

The visit comes days after Saudi Information Minister visited Pakistan and met with Prime Minister Khan and other top civil and military officials.

Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will also meet the prime minister Imran Khan. Pakistan is a leading and active member of the organization.

Imran Khan will also perform Umra and pay a visit to Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH). The prime minister along with delegation will later arrive in Abu Dhabi in the evening on September 19.

In a telephonic call on August 12, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz had congratulated PM Imran on his victory in the July 25 parliamentary 

Pak-India cricket match

Khan  is also due to visit United Arab Emirates on Wednesday evening   where, according to sources, he is expected to witness cricket match between Pakistan and India .

