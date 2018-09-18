Dams fund: Imran Khan thanks Karachiites for their generosity

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday thanked people of Karachi for their contribution in the dam fund.

The prime minister in a Twitter post said Rs76 crores were raised at the Dam fundraiser at the Sindh Governor House.

"I want to thank the people of Karachi for their generosity in supporting the Dam Fund. Rs 76 crores were raised at this Dam fundraiser."



PM Khan was the chief guest at the fundraiser.



