September 17, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 17, 2018

PM Imran discusses money laundering, asset recovery issues with UK Home Secretary

Islamabad: British Home Secretary Sajid Javid paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Imran Khan today (Monday).

PM Imran expressed satisfaction on the current direction of bilateral relations and hoped that the two countries would further strengthen this into a multi-faceted strategic partnership.

He acknowledged UK’s development assistance that had positively impacted Pakistan’s socio-economic sectors.

They also discussed wide range of issues of common interest, including counter terrorism, organized crime, human trafficking, money laundering and asset recovery.

The British Home Secretary stated that his government was willing to support and extend full cooperation to the Government of Pakistan in these areas.

He also underscored the need to enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

British Home Secretary Sajid Javid is on a two-day visit to Islamabad and Lahore.

