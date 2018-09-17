President telephones Shahbaz Sharif, condoles death of Kulsoom Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi telephoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Monday.



The President expressed his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

The President prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and fortitude for the bereaved family.