President telephones Shahbaz Sharif, condoles death of Kulsoom Nawaz

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi telephoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Monday.
The President expressed his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.
The President prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and fortitude for the bereaved family.
ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi telephoned Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Monday.
The President expressed his heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.
The President prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and fortitude for the bereaved family.
Comments