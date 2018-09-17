Govt should convert PM House into future technology university: Rector CUI

ISLAMABAD: The present government should convert the Prime Minister House into a university based on future technology, said Rector COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) Dr Raheel Qamar on Monday.

In an exclusive talk with APP, Rector COMSATS underlined the need to end Ratta (Rote) system from educational institutions as if continued then 70 percent youth could have to face unemployment.

The incumbent government should also properly involve the higher educational institutions in order to achieve its target of providing 10 million jobs to the youth in next five years.

He further said that the universities have such potential to achieve the target of the provision of 10 million jobs to the youth.

He further said that as many as 600 foreigner students including 100 from Afghanistan are getting education on scholarships in eight campuses of the COMSATS University across the country.

The COMSATS had also offered scholarships to the students of Sri Lanka and Maldives, he added.

He further said that COMSATS did not award affiliation to any college and there is no plan in future as well, as the university will not compromise on the quality education.

Further campuses of the CUI could not be established due to shortage of funds, he said adding; since last eight years the university did not receive any funds from the government side.

While sharing his future plans, he said that a campus would be established in Quetta (Samungli) adding that the land for the project has been purchased while funds are required for the construction of building.

He said that the talks are also underway with the government of Sindh to establish such kind of campus in the province.

In a question, the Rector suggested the sitting government to encourage the universities in use of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in teaching as it will help in provision of education to a massive number of students in short span of time.

Regretting the rumors about his plagiarism in thesis, Rector COMSATS said that a high level committee has investigated the issue and added some people are involved in this propaganda.

Replying to another question, he said although there were some laps in National Testing Service (NTS) but most of the rumors are prevailing due to the competitors.