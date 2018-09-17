61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

ISLAMABAD: Sixty one luxury vehicles of PM House were auctioned by the federal government on Monday out of a total 102, after the Prime Minister’s directives to promote austerity.



Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry revealed that out of the first batch consisting of 102 state-owned vehicles, including bulletproof cars, 70 were successfully sold off as the auction kicked off today.

"These cars were sold above their market price,” he revealed.

Furthermore it was revealed that amongst those vehicles that were put up for auction, eight bulletproof BMW’s were also included alongside three 5000cc SUVs, two 3000cc SUVs of 2016 models and four recent models of Mercedes.

Twenty-four 2016 models of Mercedes Benz and two cars from the 4000cc bulletproof vehicles were up for grabs as well.

Apart from that 40 Toyota cars including a 2004 Lexus and 2006 Lexus SUV and two 2004 model Land Cruisers were also part of the sale.

Moreover, eight Suzuki cars, five Mitsubshi cars, nine Hondas and two jeeps are also being auctioned.

Additionally, it was revealed by the information minister that the next auction will include bomb and bulletproof cars that are classified as protected vehicles.