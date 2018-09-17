President Arif Alvi addresses joint session of Parliament

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan Arif Alvi addressed the joint session of the Parliament here on Monday.



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz boycotted the President’s address and staged walk-out from the parliament.

In his first address to the joint session of the Parliament, President Arif Alvi was optimistic that the Pakistan’s condition would be better in future.

He stressed need to overcome corruption and unnecessary protocol, and adopt austerity in Naya Pakistan. “We need to adopt simplicity to succeed,” the President added.

