Mon September 17, 2018
DPO transfer case: Punjab CM, IGP Kaleem Imam tender apology to SC

DPO transfer case: Punjab CM, IGP Kaleem Imam tender apology to SC
Is Imran Khan a dreamer?

Is Imran Khan a dreamer?
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
Streamlining the EAC

Streamlining the EAC
Aamir Liaquat barred from meeting PM Imran at Karachi State Guest House

Aamir Liaquat barred from meeting PM Imran at Karachi State Guest House
Pakistan, UK discuss regional security, money laundering

Pakistan, UK discuss regional security, money laundering
To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…

To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…
WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

Auction of PM House luxury cars gets under way

Auction of PM House luxury cars gets under way
UAE offers residency-visa for retired expats

UAE offers residency-visa for retired expats

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 17, 2018

ECC okays gas tariff hike

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has accorded its approval to a proposed hike in gas tariff, Geo reported on Monday.

Chairing the ECC’s meeting, Finance Minister Asad Umar approved a new tariff slab for the sale of gas.

According to reports, a larger increase in tariffs was placed on higher tariff slabs not to burden masses with the price hike.

In addition, the import tax on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been decreased to 10 per cent.

On September 10, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had decided against an immediate increase in gas prices and left the final decision to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Further, the ECC decided to provide fertiliser factories with 50 per cent local gas and 50 per cent LNG.

UK takes corruption 'very seriously', Sajid Javid on question of Ishaq Dar

UK takes corruption ‘very seriously’, Sajid Javid on question of Ishaq Dar
Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar will return to Adiala as parole ends

Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar will return to Adiala as parole ends
DPO transfer case: Punjab CM, IGP Kaleem Imam tender apology to SC

DPO transfer case: Punjab CM, IGP Kaleem Imam tender apology to SC
SC rejects NAB's appeal against IHC order in Avenfield case

SC rejects NAB’s appeal against IHC order in Avenfield case
Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II

Back home again with Haniya Aslam – II
Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

I am scared of politics: Aamir Khan

I am scared of politics: Aamir Khan

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez

Would be great to sing for a Bollywood film: Selena Gomez
It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

It's time we hand over the reins of the industry to women: Nawazuddin

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance