ECC okays gas tariff hike

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has accorded its approval to a proposed hike in gas tariff, Geo reported on Monday.

Chairing the ECC’s meeting, Finance Minister Asad Umar approved a new tariff slab for the sale of gas.

According to reports, a larger increase in tariffs was placed on higher tariff slabs not to burden masses with the price hike.

In addition, the import tax on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been decreased to 10 per cent.

On September 10, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) had decided against an immediate increase in gas prices and left the final decision to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Further, the ECC decided to provide fertiliser factories with 50 per cent local gas and 50 per cent LNG.