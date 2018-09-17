Nawaz, Maryam, Safdar will return to Adiala as parole ends

LAHORE: Former premier Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt Safdar will be transferred back to Adiala prison as their week-long parole granted to them over the demise of Begum Kusloom Nawaz comes to an end at 4pm today.

Quoting sources, Geo reported that preparations have been finished to airlift Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Capt Safdar to Rawalpindi in a special flight before moving them to Adiala.

All three are currently present at Nawaz's Jati Umra residence.

According to family sources, neither Nawaz Sharif had requested for parole nor he was going to any make any request for its extension.

The three were released on the night of September 11 on parole after former premier’s wife, Begum Kulsoom, passed away in London, battling cancer.



The former three-time first lady was laid to rest at Jati Umrah on September 14. The parole, which was initially granted for a few hours, was extended till Monday 4pm.