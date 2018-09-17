President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today

ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif ur Rehman Alvi has summoned joint session of both the Houses of Majlis-e-Shoora, (Parliament) on Monday at 4 pm.



According to the Article 54 (1) of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the President may summon either one House or both Houses of the Parliament in joint sitting to meet at such time and place as he thinks fit and may also prorogue the same.

According to constitutional provisions, the President has also to address a joint session of Parliament at the beginning of the first session of the NA after general election as well as the first sitting of the NA every parliamentary year.

The joint session scheduled on Monday will be the first formal session of the NA after election and swearing-in of the new Prime Minister, Speaker and the Deputy Speaker. Earlier, the session was scheduled on September 13 but it was postponed to meet again on September 17 due to death of Kulsoom Nawaz.

Earlier, former President Mamnnon Hussain addressed the joint session of Parliament for four times, Asif Ali Zardari addressed the joint session of parliament for six times during his tenure, while his predecessor General (retired) Pervez Musharraf made the address once during his tenure of eight years and 10 months.

Former Presidents General Ziaul Haq and Ghulam Ishaq Khan had the opportunity to address Parliament on five occasions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, members of the federal cabinet and parliament, chief ministers, governors and the Ambassadors, diplomats, members of civil society and important personalities from different segments of life are likely to attend the joint session.

Special passes will be issued for the auspicious occasion. All leading entry and exit points would be strictly monitored and no vehicle would be allowed to enter the federal capital without a thorough search.

Rangers officials along with police will be deployed to ensure foolproof security. It is to mention that the President has also summoned session of the Senate on September 18 at 11 am and of National Assembly at 10 am on the same day.