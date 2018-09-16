General Bajwa arrives in Beijing on three-day visit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Rawalpindi - Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is visiting Beijing, the capital of China, on a three-day official visit.
The army will interact with various Chinese leaders including his counterpart during his stay in the neighboring country, according to ISPR, the media wing of Pakistan army.
