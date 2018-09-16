Sun September 16, 2018
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi
CJP, Saad exchange harsh words
Pakistan IT exports create history

A Marxist disowned by comrades
Fawad promises inquiry into controversial Punjab govt’s TV ad
NAB moves SC against IHC order to take up Sharifs’ pleas
Opposing dam can be treason: CJP
General Bajwa arrives in Beijing on three-day visit
MQM-P delegation calls on PM Imran Khan in Karachi
No cut in finance bill of CPEC: Khusro Bakhtiar

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 16, 2018

General Bajwa arrives in Beijing on three-day visit

Rawalpindi - Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is visiting Beijing, the capital of China, on a three-day official visit.

The army will interact with various Chinese leaders including his counterpart during his stay in the neighboring country, according to ISPR, the media wing of Pakistan army.


