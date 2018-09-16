Sun September 16, 2018
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

Pakistan IT exports create history

A Marxist disowned by comrades

Fawad promises inquiry into controversial Punjab govt’s TV ad

NAB moves SC against IHC order to take up Sharifs’ pleas

Opposing dam can be treason: CJP

15 injured as train derails in Punjab

MQM-P delegation calls on PM Imran Khan in Karachi

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 16, 2018

Share

KARACHI: Prime minister Imran Khan has made some bold announcements in Karachi, including giving nationality to immigrants from Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister says children of Afghan and Bengali refugees and migrant workers in Pakistan will get Pakistani passports.

He said that Karachi's underclass has moved towards criminal acts when they don't have access to education and jobs. "This zulm needs to end".

"A deprived class is turning to crime, we will address this immediately," he added.

ImranKhan has promised a master plan for Karachi, more trees and waste recycling plant.

"We need to uplift the poor and underprivileged. We have the Chinese model to emulate that moved 70 million people from the poverty line," he said.

He said that the crime in the metropolis is a result of lack of justice.

PM Khan said that waste disposal is a huge issue for the city, adding that he is giving the Sindh government two more months to address the issue otherwise the federal government will take charge.

He appreciated that the target killing numbers are down in the city but the street crime is increasing in the city due to joblessness.

PM Khan promised the people present in the event to reforest Karachi. He said that the city is currently a concrete jungle and called it 'a heat trap'. "We will work to formulate and incorporate "Green Karachi".

The premier said that Governor Houses has exorbitant costs for the people of Pakistan.

"In a country where 43% of our children have stunted growth & millions out of school, how can we afford this ostentatious lifestyle?" he said.

The premier said that the federal government will address supply of water and transport in Karachi on an immediate basis and the construction of a Northern bypass to address traffic issues.

