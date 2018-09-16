Illegal hooks, encroachments around power infrastructure severe public safety hazard: K-Electric

Karachi – September 16, 2018: K-Electric (KE) reiterates that illegal hook connections and encroachments around power infrastructure is a severe public safety hazard. The power utility has also identified illegal settlements/encroachments around power infrastructure across its network to concerned authorities for immediate action.

While KE ensures strict compliance to respective safety protocols and procedures, it also appeals to the public for their own safety to maintain distance from power infrastructure including electric lines, transformer and poles. Alongside a public awareness campaign based on potential safety hazards of hook connections and encroachments around power infrastructure is also being carried out on multiple platforms.

According to KE spokesperson, “While KE’s consistent efforts to curb the menace of power theft and illegal abstraction coupled with investment and upgradation have resulted in making almost 70% of its network exempt from load-shed, encroachments and illegal settlements around power infrastructure remains a critical challenge - creating a hazardous environment.

KE continues to seek strong government support and rigorous enforcement for immediate removal of all such unplanned settlements, illegal networks and encroachments so that public safety is not compromised.”