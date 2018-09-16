Sun September 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 16, 2018

Fawad promises inquiry into controversial Punjab govt’s TV ad

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that an inquiry would be conducted to lay bare facts behind yesterday’s controversial video advert of the Punjab government.

The advertisement was pulled from TV broadcasts on Saturday after it courted controversy and allegations of racial profiling.

The half-minute video ad by the Punjab government’s Home Department urged people to report to 15 about hate speech, display of arms, illegal use of loud speakers, sectarianism and any other suspicious activity during the holy month of Muharram. The ad carried photos of PTM's leaders. 

MNA Mohsin Dawar, who was elected from Waziristan, slammed the TV advert, saying it was tantamount to racial profiling of Pashtuns.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry responded to Mr Dawar's tweet, confirming the advert was immediately taken off air.

He said that channels were already directed not to air it. 

“This advertisement was immediately taken off as soon it was brought to our attn, it was aired hardly a few times before channels were directed not to air such advertisement,” Chaudhry tweeted, urging people not to circulate this rejected version.

Taking to minister on Sunday, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazair commended her follow cabinet’e member for acting swiftly to take off the video.

“U acted with speed Fawad which was good AND I am sure u will also identify & hold accountable those who put the ad out in the first place as this was a delib attempt at creating mischief!,” Ms Mazari tweeted.

Chaudhry thanked the minister for her comments and promised that he would share the inquiry’s report.

“Thank you Madam Minister ll share inquiry report...,” Chaudhry wrote on Twitter. 


