Sun September 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 16, 2018

MQM-P delegation calls on PM Imran Khan in Karachi

KARACHI: A delegation of Muttehada Qaumi Movement – Pakistan has called on prime minister Imran Khan at the State Guest House during his visit to Karachi on Sunday.

The delegation, comprised of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Aamir Khan, Kanwar Naveed, Nasreen Jalil, Farogh Nasim, Faisal Sabzwari and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, presented its demands regarding Karachi.

The issues discussed with the prime minister were law and order situation in the metropolis, water crisis, law making on missing persons, etc.

The MQM-P delegation also presented the list of missing workers to the PM.

Establishment of a university in Hyderabad was also discussed.

Imran Khan, expressing his satisfaction over the law and order situation in Karachi, said that it was the foremost duty of the government to improve the security of citizens.

